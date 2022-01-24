CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead after police said the car he was driving crashed into a tanker truck Monday morning near Richmond Dale in Ross County.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), the crash happened on US-35 at approximately 10:25 a.m.

A 2015 International Prostar semi-truck pulling a 2008 Tremcar tanker was driving north on US-35 when the driver, a 39-year-old Indianapolis, Indiana, man, started to slow down to make a right turn into a driveway.

A 2009 Toyota Camry, driven by Timothy McCartney, 31, of Thurman, failed to keep a safe distance and hit the tanker, OSHP said.

Police said McCartney was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

OSHP continues to investigate the crash.

Jefferson Township Fire/EMS, the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, and the Ross County Coroner’s Officer responded to the scene.