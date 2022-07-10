ROSS COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after the van he was driving hit the trailer of a semi-truck in Ross County Sunday afternoon, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on U.S. Route 35 near mile marker 36 in Richmond Dale, Ross County, at approximately 4:24 p.m.

A 2005 Peterbilt semi-truck, driving by a 57-year-old Virginia man, was turning right onto Limerick Road when a 2018 Mercedes Sprinter van, driven by Ivan Flores-Heilbron, 50, of Michigan, hit the trailer of the truck, Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

Flores-Heilbron had to be extracted from the van, police said. He was flown to Grant Medical Center for life-threatening injuries. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The driver of the truck was taken to Adena Regional Medical Center for minor injuries.

Two Jefferson Township firefighters were injured during the extrication of Flores-Heilbron, and three firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion, state police said.

The roadway was closed for approximately two hours.

Liberty Township EMS, Jefferson Township Fire/EMS, ODOT, and the Ross County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.

Highway patrol is continuing to investigate the crash.