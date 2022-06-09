CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Ross County woman has been indicted for embezzling over $650,000 from her employer.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said Thursday that Stephanie Cottrell, 39, of Frankfort is facing felony charges of theft by deception in Ross County.

Cottrell worked for Rocal, a highway sign manufacturer, and is accused of using company credit cards to make unauthorized purchases of $483,558 from 2019 to 2021 and of paying herself $168,139 in fraudulent overtime over the same period.

The case was first investigated by the Ross County Sheriff’s Office and then the attorney general’s consumer protection economic crimes unit and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s forensic accounting unit.

