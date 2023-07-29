CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — On Saturday, July 29, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is assisting Ross County in holding a drug take back day at two locations.

Drug take back locations in Ross County

Kroger at 887 N. Bridge St. in Chillicothe

Ross County Sheriff’s Office at 28 N. Paint St. in Chillicothe

Yost says one of the pathways to addiction can be through the medicine cabinet. He’s trying to change that.

The drug drop off is no questions asked. You can bring any prescription drugs that are no longer being used.

This is the attorney general office’s fifth drug take back day. They say they have collected more than 1,600 pounds of drugs.

“We actually have a couple of our opioid lawsuits in Ross County court, so it seems like an appropriate place,” Yost said. “It’s centrally located to a number of the other counties in the area, and we’re hoping to continue our success.”

The collection will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“This is an opportunity to safely protect your family. Don’t let them go shopping in your medicine cabinet,” Yost said.