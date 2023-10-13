CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A 46-year-old died Thursday after the motorcycle he was driving struck a car on a rural Ross County road.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Morgan Bray of Chillicothe was riding a 2016 Yamaha Yz450 northwest on Camelin Hill Road near Baker Road about 6:20 p.m. Troopers say Bray failed to negotiate a curve and traveled left of center, striking a 2012 Ford Edge going southbound. Bray died as a result of his injuries.

The driver of the Ford Edge and two passengers were uninjured.

Camelin Hill Road reopened about three hours after the crash.