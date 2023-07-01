CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after a head-on crash Friday evening in Ross County on US Route 50.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 65-year-old Robert Pegan was driving his Harley Davidson motorcycle just after 9:45 p.m. going west on US Route 50. A Chevrolet was turning east from Rapid Forge Road onto US 50 and hit the motorcycle head-on.

Medics pronounced Pegan dead at the scene. The driver of the Chevrolet only suffered minor injuries.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s investigation of the crash continues.