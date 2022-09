CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Chillicothe man died on Thursday after he crashed his motorcycle.

Randolph Cunningham, 67, was driving on Lick Run Road around 2 p.m. on Friday when his motorcycle veered off the left side of the road, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The motorcycle then crashed into a tree.

Responders performed life saving measures on Cunningham. Still, he died from his injuries. Troopers said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.