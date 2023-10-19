CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — Ross County Sheriff’s deputies were involved in a shootout Thursday with a man who they say initially shot himself.

Deputies were called out about 1 p.m. to Atlantis Road, northwest of Chillicothe, on a report of a man who had shot himself, Maj. Michael Preston said. Upon arrival, Preston said that the man attempted to fire upon deputies.

Deputies returned fire. It was not immediately known whether the man was struck by more gunfire. The man was taken to Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe and later to a Columbus hospital. He is expected to recover.

No deputies were injured in the incident, Preston said.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation said it would investigate the shooting after being requested to by the sheriff’s office.