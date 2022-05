ROSS COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Deputies are investigating after human remains were found in Ross County.

A post on the Ross County Sherrif’s Office Facebook page states that on Monday, deputies received information from hunters that an abandoned, suspicious campsite was found in the 1200 block of Chester Hill Road.

Deputies responded and found human remains in the area.

The Montgomery County Coroner received the remains to determine identification.

Deputies continue to investigate.