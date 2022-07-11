FRANKFORT, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a girl reported missing from the Frankfort area.

Cheyenne Nutt, 15, was last seen leaving a home in the area Sunday night. The sheriff’s office said she may be in the Waverly area.

Cheyenne is approximately 5-feet, 1-inch tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Cheyenne was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white hooded sweatshirt, and black shoes.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 740-773-1185.