ROSS COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 13-year-old girl they said went missing Wednesday afternoon.

Amilliana Cortez ran away from her home on Warren Drive just after 4 p.m. Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said.

Amilliana is 5-feet, 8-inches tall and weighs approximately 250 pounds. She has reddish-brown hair and brown eyes.

The sheriff’s office said Amilliana may be on her way to Columbus.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Ross County Sheriff’s Office at 740-773-1185.

Amilliana Cortez