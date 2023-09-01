CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Chillicothe high school student was transported to a local hospital on Friday after eating a THC-infused edible.

Authorities responded to Unioto High School on Friday after report a student was transported to the emergency room for eating a marijuana edible, according to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities are on scene investigating to determine who brought the substance onto the school’s campus.

The student’s family has been informed of the incident, the sheriff’s office said.