RICHMOND DALE, Ohio (WCMH) — An 82-year-old Canal Winchester woman is hospitalized after she was a passenger in a vehicle that police said was pushed off the road by a semi-truck Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened at approximately 5:14 p.m. on US Route 35 in Ross County.

A 2022 Freightliner Cascadia, driven by a 37-year-old Lawrenceville, Georgia, man, was negotiating a curve on US-35 when it changed from the left lane to the right lane, hitting a 2017 Nissan Altima driven by a 63-year-old Canal Winchester woman.

The Altima was pushed off the left side of the road and into a median, where it overturned, police said.

The passenger of the Altima was taken to Adena Regional Medical Center, where she is listed in stable condition. The driver of the Altima refused medical attention. The highway patrol did not say anything about the condition of the semi-truck driver.

The crash remains under investigation.

OSHP was assisted at the scene by Jefferson Township EMS and an officer with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.