ROSS COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 16-year-old runaway last seen Monday.

Riley Reed was last seen at a home on Walnut Creek Road.

Riley is approximately 5-feet, 9 inches tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds.

Riley has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and blue shoes.

The sheriff’s office said Riley may be in the Circleville area.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 740-773-1185.