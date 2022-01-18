CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — An investigation is under way after a body was found inside a Ross County house that was on fire.

Sheriff George Lavender said deputies were called to a residence in the 7500 block of State Route 28 about 8 p.m. Monday on a report of a burglary in progress, and when they arrived, they found the house on fire.

Fire crews came and discovered the body while fighting the fire. It was given to the county coroner for identification and to determine the cause of death.

Detectives from the sheriff’s office are working with the state fire marshal’s office on the investigation.