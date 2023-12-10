CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A 22-year-old woman faces multiple charges after one person was killed Saturday night in a three-vehicle crash south of Chillicothe in Ross County.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 22-year-old Abigail Preston of Waverly was driving a Volvo south on U.S. Route 23 near Three Locks Road just before 10:15 p.m. OSHP said that Preston was determined to be impaired while driving and that alcohol was a factor.

Preston was driving her Volvo behind a Dodge that had three adults and three juveniles inside with OSHP stating she rear-ended the Dodge after “failing to maintain assured clear distance.” Both the Dodge and Volvo went off the left side of the road into the northbound lanes. The Volvo then hit a Buick that was driving north on U.S. 23 causing the Buick to go off the right side of the road.

Medics arrived and pronounced the driver of the Buick, 68-year-old Phillip Pryor of Zanesville, dead at the scene. A female passenger inside the Buick was taken to Grant Medical Center with serious injuries.

All six people inside the Dodge were taken to Adena Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, per OSHP. Preston was not injured in the crash and was arrested on multiple charges including aggravated vehicular homicide. OSHP said she was taken to Ross County Jail as they continue to investigate the crash.