CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ross County Sheriff’s Office said it is looking for a missing child.

Darius Lester, 13, was last seen around 9 p.m. Tuesday near Kinnamon Lane in the Pleasant Valley area, northwest of Chillicothe, according to the sheriff’s office. He is between 4’8” and 4’10’ and weighs approximately 84 pounds, and reportedly wears black glasses.

The sheriff’s office asked anyone with information on Lester’s whereabouts to call 740-773-1185.