ROSS COUNTY (WCMH) — Ross County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing 20-year-old woman.

According to a social media post on the office’s page, Megan Jones is 5-feet, 8-inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, and has red hair and blue eyes.

Family members last had contact with her on June 14 by telephone. They have filed a missing person report with the department.

Anyone with information on Jones’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Ross County Sheriff’s Office at 740-773-1185.