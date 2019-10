ROSS COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ross County Health District has issued a warning about potent opioids circulating around the county after a spike in overdoses this weekend.

Health officials believe the overdoses are being caused by extremely potent opioids.

Officials are warning people not to take any chances and that anyone who takes the product is risking their life.

Last weekend, Franklin County experienced 10 overdose deaths in a period of about 26 hours.