BOURNEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to contact a 17-year-old girl it believes to be a runaway.

Kayleea Fuller, 17, is described as 5-feet, 4-inches tall and weighs approximately 97 pounds. Kayleea has brown hair and blue eyes.

Kaylee was last seen at the Bourneville Valero Friday afternoon. She was last known to be wearing blue jeans and a purple hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ross County Sheriff’s Office at 740-773-1185.