Ross County Sheriff searching for teen, 17, who ran off with daughter

KINGSTON, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 17-year-old runaway who left with here 14-month-old daughter Friday.

According to the sheriff’s office, Kaitlyn Christian ran away from her home in Kingston. She was last seen Feb. 28 at 6:30 p.m.

Kaitlyn took her daughter Bryleigh, the sheriff’s office said.

Kaitlyn and Bryleigh may be in the Columbus area traveling in a 2006 silver Chrystler with the Ohio tag HWA9636.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Ross County Sheriff’s Office at 740-773-1185.