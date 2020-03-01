Ross County Sheriff searching for teen, 17, who ran off with daughter

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KINGSTON, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 17-year-old runaway who left with here 14-month-old daughter Friday.

According to the sheriff’s office, Kaitlyn Christian ran away from her home in Kingston. She was last seen Feb. 28 at 6:30 p.m.

Kaitlyn took her daughter Bryleigh, the sheriff’s office said.

Kaitlyn and Bryleigh may be in the Columbus area traveling in a 2006 silver Chrystler with the Ohio tag HWA9636.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Ross County Sheriff’s Office at 740-773-1185.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools