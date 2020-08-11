Ross County Sheriff runaway inmate back in custody

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH)– The Ross County Sheriff says an inmate who ran away from the county jail while helping a corrections officer take out the trash early Tuesday morning has been located.

Sheriff George Lavender Jr. says 31-year-old Cruz Lowery ran away from the Ross County Jail, located at 28 N Paint St # A in Chillicothe, just before 4 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Lowery is 5’6″, 160 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes. When he ran away. he was last wearing bright orange shirt and pants, but deputies have since located the shirt.

Cruz Lowery

COURTESY: Ross Co. Jail

Lowey was serving a sentence out of Chillicothe Municipal Court for Misdemeanor Theft and Trespassing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 740-773-1185.