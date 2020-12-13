Ross County Sheriff asking for public’s help finding murder suspect

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in locating a murder suspect.

Thomas Wyatt Pooler, 25, is wanted on a warrant charging him with murder in connection with an incident in Bainbridge early Saturday.

Pooler is approximately 6-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs between 165 to 180 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.

The sheriff’s office said Pooler is to be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 740-773-1185.