Ross County prisoner who escaped work detail back in custody

UPDATE: The prisoner who ran from an outside work detail in Ross County was recaptured near the location he ran from. The Ross County Sheriff’s Office said he was caught thanks to a tip from the community.

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) – A Ross County Jail prisoner is still on the loose after running away from an outside work detail Monday afternoon.

According to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, Jason A. Matson, 40, was assigned to an outside work detail when he ran from a corrections officer who was supervising him in the area of Cattail and Biers Run roads in Ross County.

Matson is 6-feet, 1-inch tall and weighs approximately 195 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing blue denim pants and a white tank top.

He is serving a sentence for petty theft out of Chillicothe Municipal Court.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Ross County Sheriff’s Office at 740-773-1185.

