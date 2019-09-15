Ross County man arrested after making violent threats

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A man allegedly made threats of violence against multiple individuals, police said Sunday.

According to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Graham, 21, was arrested and charged with inducing panic and making terroristic threats.

On Friday, the sheriff’s office said it received information concerning “a threat of violence to multiple individuals,” according to a sheriff’s office statement.

As part of the investigation, the sheriff’s office discovered the threat was set to happen on a specific date and time and at a specific location. No other information about the threat was released by police.

Graham was taken into custody without incident Saturday. He is being held in the Ross County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

The investigation into the alleged threats is ongoing. Chillicothe Police, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are assisting.

No further details are available at this time.