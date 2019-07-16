Ross County issues heat warning for pets

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — As the heat index continues to rise, there’s now a warning for dog owners.

The Ross County Humane Society has already had to put down dogs because of the heat and they ware warning owners to keep their pets inside.

Within the past week, two dogs the Humane Society was attempting to rescue had to be put down because of the rising temperatures.

And a Ross county woman is now facing an animal abuse charge after a dog was found tied up outside on her property.

“A neighbor saw it and said the dog was in distress,” Ross County Humane Society Executive Director Jenn Thomas said.

It’s because of recent neglect that Thomas said she wants dog owners to be more aware, especially as the temperatures continue to rise.

“Just watch your pet, use common sense. Not every dog that has a heat stroke has a bad owner. It could happen to anyone,” she said.

NBC4 Chief Meteorologist Dave Mazza said the hottest days this week should be Friday and Saturday, with feels-like temperatures in the triple digits.

“It’s really too hot for dogs to be not necessarily outside at all, but outside exerting energy,” Thomas said.

NBC4 was at the Humane Society when the Ross County Dog Warden got a call about dogs being left outside.

Three dogs were left in bad shape. A neighbor said the owner is elderly. Two dogs were left in cages without water.

All of them were taken to the Humane Society.

Fortunately, they believe the dogs are going to make it, but Thomas said there are things to look out for.

“Excessive panting and excessive drooling, confusion, dizziness. Once you get to the point where the dog is vomiting or is collapsing, you’re in heatstroke at that point,” Thomas said.

According to the National Weather Service, once the heat index gets above 100 degrees, a heat advisory is issued.

If you see a dog tied outside in the excessive heat, you’re urged to call animal control.