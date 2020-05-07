Ross County issues health alert after increase in overdoses and drug related deaths

FILE – This Monday, June 17, 2019, file photo, shows 5-mg pills of Oxycodone. Two Ohio counties are asking a judge to find that drugmakers and distributors were not allowed to ship suspicious orders of controlled substances to pharmacies. If a judge sides with the request from Cuyahoga and Summit counties, it would clear the way for the governments to assert that drug companies ignored the regulations as a nationwide opioid crisis continued to grow. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) – Ross County Health District issued an overdose alert on Thursday.

Ross County Health Officials report an increase in overdoses and overdose deaths since May 1.

As of now, health officials say there are 19 overdoses and four overdose related deaths.

The health district says it believes this is increase is related to the presences of Fentanyl. They also advise substance users to never use alone and carry Naloxone.

Ross County leaders say they’re working with health officials, law enforcement and community partners to respond to the increase of overdose activity.