Ross County homes randomly sprayed with bullets

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Several homes in a portion of Ross County have been struck with bullets, some coming inches away from a baby’s crib and feet away from bedrooms.

The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is investigating and working to find the gunman after three homes were hit, leaving nine bullet holes.

“Somebody is just driving around shooting houses,” homeowner Darryl Wamsley said.

Early Sunday morning, multiple homes, all miles apart, were struck with bullets in the Huntington Hills area.

“We heard three big, loud booms,” Wamsley said.

The booms were actually bullets hitting Wamsley’s glass windows.

“I initially thought they were BB guns, but the more I looked the glass went through the house, there was more velocity than that,” Wamsley said.

Shattered glass is still in his living room and fills buckets in his garage.

Another bullet left a dent in his grill outside and a bullet went through the wall above the kitchen, which now reminds him how fortunate he is that no one was hurt.

“Luckily, our rooms are the other side of the house, but what if it was the other way around,” Wamsley said.

While deputies were at his home, he said they were called to another house.

A man, who doesn’t want to be identified, said he was sitting in his living room when he watched a car pull into the driveway.

“All I seen was headlights and taillights,” he said.

Then two shots were fired.

“The bulb was shot out the lamp, lampshade busted, window busted,” he said.

Each homeowner said they have no idea who the shooter could be.

“I think it was a random act of violence,” homeowner Ryan Gregory said.

Gregory has several bullet holes in his home, one bullet passing through an American flag picture.

“It could have ended very badly,” Gregory said.

As the suspect or suspects remain out there, neighbors just want others to be aware.

“Hopefully, keep your eyes open and help the sheriff’s office catch them before they do kill someone,” Wamsley said.

The sheriff’s office said they are adding more patrol units to the area.