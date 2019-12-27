Ross Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for runaway teenage girl

CLARKSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a teenage girl who ran away from her home Thursday afternoon.

According to the sheriff’s office, 16-year-old Destiny Hane left her home in Clarksburg around 2 p.m.

Hane is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds. She has dyed purple hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing distressed jeans and a dark hoodie.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to contact the Ross County Sheriff’s Office at 740-773-1185.