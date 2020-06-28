Ross Co. Sheriff searching for missing boy, 14

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 14-year-old boy.

According to the sheriff’s office, Hunter Detty ran away from his residence at Teepee Trail and was last seen at approximately 2 p.m. Saturday.

Hunter is 6-feet tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a gray hoodie with dark gray sweatpants with a white stripe.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 740-773-1185.