Ross Co. Sheriff: Man shoots ex-wife, kills self

Posted: / Updated:

SCIOTO TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A 65-year-old man shot his ex-wife and was found dead at his home two days later, according to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office.

Linda Fallis, 62, was shot multiple times on the morning of Nov. 25 on South Bridge Street near Cooks Hill Road in Scioto Township.

The initial 911 call to the sheriff’s office described the shooter as a black male driving a black vehicle. However, when deputies arrived on the scene, the investigation revealed the shooter was actually an older white male with gray hair and glasses.

The sheriff’s office said the evidence led to James Kendrick, 65, of Delaware, who was recently divorced from Fallis.

On Nov. 27, sheriff’s office investigators received a search warrant for Kendrick’s home as well as an arrest warrant. When they arrived at Kendrick’s home, he was found dead from an apparent suicide.

The investigation is ongoing.

