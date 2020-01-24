Ross Co. deputies searching for missing teen

ROSS COUNTY, OH (WCMH)– Deputies in Ross County are asking for help locating a teenage girl who ran away from home.

According to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, 16-year-old Nevaeh Baxter was last seen leaving her residence in Bournville, around 11:30pm, Thursday.

Nevaeh is described as being 5 feet 2 inches tall, 135 pounds, brown hair and blue eyes. Deputies say she has run away before to the Greenfield area.

Deputies ask anyone with information on Navaeh’s whereabouts to call the Ross County Sheriff’s Office at 740-773-1185.