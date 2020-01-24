Ross Co. deputies searching for missing teen

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROSS COUNTY, OH (WCMH)– Deputies in Ross County are asking for help locating a teenage girl who ran away from home.  

According to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, 16-year-old Nevaeh Baxter was last seen leaving her residence in Bournville, around 11:30pm, Thursday. 

Nevaeh is described as being 5 feet 2 inches tall, 135 pounds, brown hair and blue eyes. Deputies say she has run away before to the Greenfield area.  

Deputies ask anyone with information on Navaeh’s whereabouts to call the Ross County Sheriff’s Office at 740-773-1185.  

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools