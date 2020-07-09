Ross Co. Deputies searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ attempted murder suspect

ROSS COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — Deputies in Ross County are searching for a suspect who is considered armed and dangerous after an attempted murder, Thursday morning.

According to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are searching for 41-year-old Ernest Reed (A.K.A. Bigworm).

Deputies says Reed is wanted as a suspect in an attempted murder that occurred early Thursday morning in the 10000 block of. State Route 772.

According to deputies, Reed should be considered armed and dangerous.

He is described as being 6 feet 2 inches tall, 250 pounds, blue eyes, and a shaved head.

Reed’s face is also covered in numerous tattoos. People are advised not to approach Reed and call law enforcement immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ross County Sheriff’s Office at 740-773-1185.