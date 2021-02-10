Rosie the Bassett Hound rescued by fire fighters after goose chase ends in icy plunge

GALENA, Ohio (WCMH) — A Bassett hound who strayed from a sledding outing was rescued by firefighters after falling through ice on Hoover Reservoir.

Bassett Rosie had been out enjoying the snow with her Golden Retriever buddy Bella and her owner Kari Henneke and her daughter. Suddenly, Kari noticed that Rosie had slipped away to chase a wild goose across the ice toward open water.

“We had a snow day yesterday, and my nine-year-old was home, and we walked out there with the sled,” said Kari. “Rosie spotted a goose and she started chasing it. She went from land to running on the ice.

“It’s all snow, so you couldn’t tell where the water begins. Rosie’s usually super cautious, but she started chasing the goose which wasn’t flying away, and she kept going farther out. In the middle of Hoover Reservoir, there’s a pond where it’s deeper, and that’s where the goose headed. I was screaming from the banks.”

Kari called ODNR, then wildlife rescue, and finally 911. The dispatcher immediately contacted Genoa police and fire.

“Two officers showed up first, and then two fire trucks that showed up. I was sitting down there on the bank and crying… she was so far out all we could see was two specks. They could see a goose out there but couldn’t make out the dog.

“Two of the fireman suited up with all their gear and tied ropes to each other so if one fell in they would be able to save him. [Mike Rickabaugh] walked out on the water and as they got closer they realized it was her and she was treading water.”

Rosie was treading water at least 20 minutes, Kari said, and the whole ordeal took about an hour. The firefighters Cory Deibert and Mike Rickabaugh, from Genoa Township Fire Department rushed the dog to Kari’s veterinarian where Rosie got warm.

“She was probably so desperate to get out of there but normally she wouldn’t let someone carry her or touch her if she doesn’t know them,” said Kari.

Rosie spent the night safely at home, and Kari got up to check on her and cuddle her.

She says she can’t say thank-you enough to the firefighters Cory and Mike, and the police department. Kari plans to take pizzas to them all on Thursday.

Fire Chief Ponzi said: “We like to remind every to be safe around ice covered water. You never truly know the thickness of the ice and an accident can occur very quickly, so please stay off the ice. We always consider all ice dangerous, and everyone else should take this approach. Be safe this winter.”

In a social media post, Chief Steve Gammill of Genoa Township Police Department said: “I am so proud of our firefighters and officers for their work to save Rosie. There are many waterways in the township and while they may look frozen they are not safe to be on. Please remind your children not to try to go on what they think may be ice.”