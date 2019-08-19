Roosters opening new location in former Dublin Logan’s Roadhouse building

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Roosters announced Monday that it will open a new location near Dublin in early September.

The new restaurant will open in the former Logan’s Roadhouse building at 7110 Sawmill Road in Columbus. Logan’s Roadhouse closed the location in 2016 as part of bankruptcy restructuring.

“Due to popular demand, and after years of searching for the perfect spot, Roosters Wings is opening its newest store at the Northeast corner of I 270 and Sawmill Rd,” the company said in a statement.

With 41 other locations in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and West Virginia, Roosters claims to be the 40th largest employer in central Ohio. It is known for its chicken wings and signature Red, Bacon and Blue salad.

The chain gives $1 million per year to local charities and has donated more than $800,000 to the Buckeye Cruise for Cancer.

Last year, CEO Dan Ponton told the Dayton Daily News the company was looking to open three or four more restaurants.