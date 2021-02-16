Roof collapses on northeast Columbus church building

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — No injuries were reported when a roof collapsed on a northwest Columbus church Tuesday.

According to Columbus Division of Fire Chief Steve Martin, crews were called to the Living Faith Apostolic Church on Mock Road at approximately 3:34 p.m. for a collapsed roof.

Martin said firefighters found the building locked up and no cars in the parking lot. Firefighters searched where they could and determined no one was in the building.

A church member at the scene said the building is not being used for worship at this time, serving mainly as office space.

