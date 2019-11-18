Ronald McDonald house hosting bake sale Friday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Not a fan of baking for the holidays? The Ronald McDonald House is here to help. They have a huge bake sale this Friday from 10am-4pm. You get all the bake goods you need for the holidays.

“This is the longest running fundraiser we’ve had for the house,” said CEO, Dee Anders. “It was started by the volunteers so it’s really special. They continue to be a big part of it.”

They are also looking for donations. You can donate any kind of baked goods to the Ronald McDonald House this week. They are open 24 hours a day and will accept donations up until the event on Friday.

In addition to sweet treats, the Madison Township Fire Department is on hand that day serving up firehouse chili, sandwiches, soup, hot dogs, and hamburgers for lunch. The bake sale also features craft vendors, new children’s winter apparel, book sale, holiday gift baskets and more.

“Some of the things go toward operations and provide laundry soap for families, heat, showers, water and food,” explained Anders.