5 taken to hospitals after rollover accident

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Five people have gone to area hospitals after a rollover accident today in southeast Columbus.

According to dispatchers at the Columbus Division of Police, two children were taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospitals after a car was reported on its side at about 6:16 p.m.

Three more people were taken to Mount Carmel East hospital by medics who attended the scene.

Everyone was said to be in stable condition.