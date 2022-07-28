COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Rocky is a 1-year-old Siberian husky mix who has had a string of unfortunate circumstances. He was adopted when he was a puppy and then returned to the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center when the family moved to a home that no longer accepted animals. Rocky was adopted again, and then the exact situation happened again.

This youngster is super friendly and gentle on a leash. He is willing to learn new commands and already understands how to “sit.” Of course, he is motivated by treats.

Some of the bonuses with this guy:

E njoys playing and going on walks or runs

Perfectly fine entertaining himself

Somewhat shy when meeting new people

Wants to play with other dogs

The shelter encourages anyone who has a pet to take a few moments and ask potential landlords about their pet policy. The last thing the shelter would want is that your forever dog to be surrendered because a renter forgot to ask a quick question.

As always, any dog that has been at the shelter for more than 14 days can be adopted for free and the purchase of a license for $18.

Also, consider fostering an animal. This allows for the dog to get the medical attention he needs and some extra love and attention away from the shelter.

During August, the shelter plans to host a number of events to participate in the annual nationwide Clear the Shelter campaign. All updates from the shelter can be found here.

ROCKY ID: 151560

Age: 1.2 Year

Breed: Siberian Husky (Mix)

Adult Size: Medium

Weight: 46.4 lbs

Sex: Male (Neutered)

Adoption Amount: $18

RONALDO ID: 161003

Age: 2.1 Years

Breed: American Staffy (Mix)

Adult Size: Unknown

Weight: 53 lbs

Sex: Male (Neutered)

Adoption Amount: $18

BRAD PIT ID: 155713

Age: 5.6 Years

Breed: Pit Bull (Mix)

Adult Size: Large

Weight: 56.2 lbs

Sex: Male (Neutered)

Adoption Amount: $18

WILSON ID: 118810

Age: 9.1 Years

Breed: Pit Bull (Mix)

Adult Size: Large

Weight: 64 lbs

Sex: Male (Neutered)

Adoption Amount: $18