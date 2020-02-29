Rockin’ to beat leukemia in memory of girl, 17

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Lauren “Lu” Oliphant was three years younger than her sister Kristin, but many would mistake their ages or think the two were twins.

“Everyone always thought — even in the hospital — that she was my older sister. I was like, ‘No, I’m the older sister,’” laughed Kristin Oliphant.

Kristin recalled her sister facing a 2014 leukemia diagnosis with grace and maturity beyond her years as well.

“She was always happy no matter what. No matter what she was going through, she always had a smile on her face,” she said.

“Lu” (as the younger sister preferred to be called) won her first battle with the disease in the spring of 2015. Months after doctors said she was in remission, the teen was hit with another blow of the same blood cancer.

The Oliphants

“She was like, ‘Kristin, I don’t care. God has a plan for me and my motto is never give up.’”

Even after Lu passed away in 2016 at age 17, the Oliphant family continued to carry her motto.

Kristin explained, “I made her a promise that I would do whatever I could to find a cure and make sure no else went through that because that’s what she wanted.”

The family created the Lauren “Lu” Oliphant Memorial Fund in 2016 and launched its most successful fundraising event the following year. Rockin’ to Beat Leukemia combines the music Lu loved with a positive atmosphere she embodied.

Between ticket sales, a silent auction and other fundraisers, the event typically raises $20,000 annually. The money helps fund leukemia research at the Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center -The James and Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

“We know it’s going to make a difference and it’s going to mean the world to anyone who’s in the hospital now and would benefit from these funds,” Kristin said.

You can find more information about the Lauren “Lu” Memorial Fund and its fundraisers here.

You can bid on silent auctions through the night of Saturday, Feb. 29 by clicking here.