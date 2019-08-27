COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for the person or people responsible for throwing a rock through a window of a Franklin County Board of Developmental Disabilities bus.
The incident happened, on Monday afternoon, as the bus was passing beneath the railroad tracks on South Central Avenue, near West Mound Street.
Two students who use wheelchairs were aboard the bus. FCBDD officials tell NBC4 that one of those students suffered minor injuries from the broken glass.
According to Columbus police, no suspects have been identified. Anyone with information is encouraged to call (614) 645-4545.
Rock thrown through window of Franklin County Board of Developmental Disabilities bus
