Rock thrown through window of Franklin County Board of Developmental Disabilities bus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) -- When Michael Elmer and Paolo Rosi decided to expand their business from Front Street to High Street, stress entered their lives. Only because they entered into the world of rehabilitation.

The owners of Via Vecchia Winery chose an old warehouse that was being used for storage to host events like wine tasting and comedy shows. The key to transforming an old building into something new is determination, planning, and commitment, according to the entrepreneurs. Yes, you can do it too whether it's in the city or anywhere.