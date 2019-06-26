Robert F. Kennedy Jr., others criticize vaccinations at Ohio Statehouse

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. told an audience at the Ohio Statehouse Wednesday that the United States has among the world’s sickest children despite having the world’s most aggressive schedule of vaccinations.

“This very aggressive vaccine schedule has not given us healthy children,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy appeared at the Statehouse in support of House Bill 268, which would prohibit employers from “taking an adverse employment action against a person who has not or will not be vaccinated.”

Michelle Krinsky, a nurse from Cincinnati, says she was given an ultimatum by her employer to get the flu shot or be terminated.

Krinsky says she got the flu shot one year and then was fired when she refused the next year.

“I think it’s a very important civil right that we’re allowed to practice religion, our ethics, my vegan lifestyle, without jeopardizing our jobs and our careers,” Krinsky said.

Vaccine opponents say aluminum and other toxins used in vaccines are causing a variety of diseases and conditions including allergies, seizures, and autism. They say vaccines have never been properly tested.

Kayci Cleveland, says her children have not and will not be vaccinated.

“I think the science is very one-sided and the science is corrupt so where there’s risk there has to be choice,” Cleveland said.

Dr. Matthew Washam, director of Epidemiology at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, says the components of vaccines are there to ensure the vaccine is effective.

He says vaccines are very safe and effective and have few, minor side-effects including swelling and low-grade fever.

“Parents are trying to do what’s best for their children,” Washam said. “As health care providers, we’re trying to do what’s best for the children as well. We have overwhelming evidence that vaccines are safe for kids and that they prevent the infections that they’re designed to prevent.”

HB 268 was recently referred to the House Commerce and Labor Committee but has not yet had a hearing.