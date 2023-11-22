WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) — Waverly police have arrested a man accused of robbing a store in a stolen car and leading officers on a chase.

Waverly police shared body camera footage on Wednesday that showed them pulling suspect Zachary Boone out of a crashed SUV. The crash came as a result of a Nov. 16 chase when officers responded to a report of a robbery at a local Valero gas station.

At 10:56 a.m. that day, the Waverly Police Department said it received a report to look out for a stolen 2006 Saturn Vue traveling on U.S. Highway 23 from Piketon. Dispatchers noted the suspect was a man recently released from the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility.

A still picture from a bodycam shows Waverly police officers attempting to pull Zachary Boone through a broken window in a crashed SUV on Nov. 16., 2023. (Courtesy Photo/Waverly Police Department)

The caller from the Valero gas station told police they saw Boone in an SUV that matched the description of the one from Piketon. Officers and deputies from the Pike County Sheriff’s Office both headed to that location.

Authorities then received a tip that the stolen vehicle was in the parking of Rural King, a Waverly farm supply store. As officers got there, they learned Boone had left the store wearing products from inside. He then stole a person’s phone in the parking lot, got in the stolen Saturn and struck the victim with it, according to Waverly police.

The officers chased Boone as he drove onto West 2nd Street before he crashed near Depot Street.

After Waverly police removed him from the SUV, they said a Portsmouth ambulance took Boone to a local hospital and treated him for injuries from the crash. He was then taken into custody on multiple charges, including:

Failure to comply with order or signal of a police officer

Robbery

Aggravated robbery

Felonious assault

Waverly police said they filed the charges through Pike County Court, but records from the case were not publicly available online as of Wednesday.