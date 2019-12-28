Robbery foiled after employee throws phone, coffee at suspects

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — An employee’s quick thinking prevented a Marathon store in Columbus from being robbed.

According to Columbus Police, an employee threw the store’s phone and a cup of coffee at the would-be robbers as they fled the store.

The incident happened Dec. 26 at the Marathon store on Norton Road.

According to police, a female suspect purchased a bag of chips at the register. At the same time, a male suspect pulled out a knife and demanded money from the register.

The employee picked up the store’s telephone and a cup of coffee, throwing the phone at the suspects. The suspects then began running out of the store, at which point, the employee threw the coffee, hitting the male suspect.

The two then ran north on Sullivan Avenue, escaping in a dark-colored, four-door car.

The male suspect is described as between 17 and 18 years old, approximately 5-feet, 7-inches tall and heavy set. He was wearing a black hoodie with the hood up and armed with a folding pocket knife.

The female suspect is described as being in her 20s, approximately 5-feet, 8-inches tall with a thin build. She was wearing a green hooded coat with the hood pulled up.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Detective Cress at 614-645-2601.