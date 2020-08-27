Robbery at Family Dollar in east Columbus, suspect punched and pulled a knife on an employee

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — At 2:22 p.m. on Wednesday, an unknown female suspect took merchandise from the Family Dollar Store in the 2200 block of Courtright Rd. in east Columbus

The suspect was confronted by an employee, the suspect punched the employee and pulled out a pocket knife. The employee backed away.

The suspect then picked up additional items and fled out the front door. The suspect left in a silver four door sedan. The suspect was described as white, female, 5’5″, 100 pounds, 30’s, brownish hair, wearing a black t-shirt, white shorts, flip flops and a multicolored COVID mask.

Anyone with information is requested to contact the Columbus Police Robbery Unit at 614-645-4665. Persons wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).

