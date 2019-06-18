Roadways in Central OH closed due to flooding

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Multiple roads around the central Ohio area are closed due to high water from recent flooding and heavy rains.

RELATED: TODAY’S FORECAST FROM STORM TEAM 4

Here’s a list of closures from ODOT and local officials:

Franklin County:

Herrick Dr. and Cannon Dr. impassable

Scioto Darby Rd and Conklin Dr. blocked

Mengel Ln between Bigelow Dr and Grandon Dr.

Grove City Rd. at Front St. CLOSED

Hoover Road is CLOSED from Southwest Boulevard to Orders Road

Route 762 between US 23 and Route 104

Delaware County:

State Route 229 CLOSED between US 23 and Horseshoe Rd

Pickaway County

Canal Road between Mill Road and SR 104

Marion County

State Route 98 CLOSED between Waldo and SR 95

CLOSED between Waldo and SR 95 State Route 203 CLOSED between SR 4 and Prospect

CLOSED between SR 4 and Prospect State Route 746 CLOSED between SR 529 and SR 95

Click here for more Marion County closures.

Union County