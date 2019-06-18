Roadways in Central OH closed due to flooding

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Multiple roads around the central Ohio area are closed due to high water from recent flooding and heavy rains.
RELATED: TODAY’S FORECAST FROM STORM TEAM 4
Here’s a list of closures from ODOT and local officials:
Franklin County:
- Herrick Dr. and Cannon Dr. impassable
- Scioto Darby Rd and Conklin Dr. blocked
- Mengel Ln between Bigelow Dr and Grandon Dr.
- Grove City Rd. at Front St. CLOSED
- Hoover Road is CLOSED from Southwest Boulevard to Orders Road
- Route 762 between US 23 and Route 104
Delaware County:
- State Route 229 CLOSED between US 23 and Horseshoe Rd
Pickaway County
- Canal Road between Mill Road and SR 104
Marion County
- State Route 98 CLOSED between Waldo and SR 95
- State Route 203 CLOSED between SR 4 and Prospect
- State Route 746 CLOSED between SR 529 and SR 95
Click here for more Marion County closures.
Union County
- State Route 37 CLOSED north and south of SR 739