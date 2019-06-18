Roadways in Central OH closed due to flooding

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Multiple roads around the central Ohio area are closed due to high water from recent flooding and heavy rains.

Here’s a list of closures from ODOT and local officials:

Franklin County:

  • Herrick Dr. and Cannon Dr. impassable
  • Scioto Darby Rd and Conklin Dr. blocked
  • Mengel Ln between Bigelow Dr and Grandon Dr. 
  • Grove City Rd. at Front St. CLOSED
  • Hoover Road is CLOSED from Southwest Boulevard to Orders Road
  • Route 762 between US 23 and Route 104

Delaware County:

  • State Route 229 CLOSED between US 23 and Horseshoe Rd

Pickaway County

  • Canal Road between Mill Road and SR 104

Marion County

  • State Route 98 CLOSED between Waldo and SR 95
  • State Route 203 CLOSED between SR 4 and Prospect
  • State Route 746 CLOSED between SR 529 and SR 95

Click here for more Marion County closures.

Union County

  • State Route 37 CLOSED north and south of SR 739

