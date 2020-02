COLUMBUS (WCMH) — According to Columbus Public Utilities, East 5th Street between 4th and Summit St., will be closed in both directions until about 2:00 p.m today.

Officials say the road closure is due to scheduled repairs to the water main line.

According to CPU, they chose to make the repairs today in order to avoid impacting traffic during the workweek.

For more information on traffic issues, visit their website.