COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– The Columbus Division of Police asks people to avoid the area of E. 17th Ave. and N 4th St. Saturday near The Ohio State University campus while crews repair a road buckle that is causing the street to flood.

In a tweet at 9:48 a.m., CPD said “water is pouring from the ground” and a water main break is possible.

NBC4 has reached out to the Department of Public Service for more information

This morning, 12/4/21, the road buckled on N. 4th St. north of E. 17th Ave.



