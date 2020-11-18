Riverside, OSUMC among hospitals to serve as pre-positioned COVID-19 vaccine sites

FILE – In this March 16, 2020, file photo, Neal Browning receives a shot in the first-stage safety study of a potential vaccine for COVID-19 at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle. Moderna Inc., said Monday, Nov. 16, its COVID-19 vaccine is proving to be highly effective in a major trial. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – As the world waits for approval of a COVID-19 vaccine, Ohio is preparing for its eventual distribution. Monday, Governor Mike DeWine announced 10 pre-positioned sites around the state identified as the first places able to administer a vaccine.

The governor selected the sites based on geography, population, and access to ultra-cold storage capacity.

In Central Ohio, OhioHealth’s Riverside Hospital and the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center are both considered pre-positioned sites.

Dr. Joseph Gastaldo, an infectious disease specialist with OhioHealth, explained the logistics of administering one of the promising new vaccines are complicated. Pzifer, for example, requires its vaccine be stored at -75 degrees celsius (-103 degrees Fahrenheit).

“We’ve never had a vaccine or medication produced that requires that deep of a storage and there are no hospitals that have the freezers that can store at that deep freeze,” Dr. Gastaldo said.

OhioHealth has invested in several freezers to meet the anticipated need. Additionally, the Pfizer vaccine is only good for a short period of time after it’s removed from deep freeze. It is also more labor-intensive to administer because a dry component and liquid component must be manually combined, and the patient must receive two doses.

Other promising vaccines are not quite as laborious and can be stored in traditional medicinal freezers.

Dr. Gastaldo said Riverside Hospital has been working with the Ohio Department of Health and other hospitals to figure out logistics and even conduct practice runs. He anticipates hospitals may receive their first dosages of a vaccine for distribution as early as December or January.



Governor DeWine said health care workers, first responders and others in high risk categories will be among the first to receive vaccines. Gastaldo explained the rest of the population will be eligible for a vaccine in phases, based on risks for exposure to the virus.

He said, “I’m cautiously optimistic by this time next year we will have widespread availability — really for vaccines for anybody in the public. However, we need to have the public understand the safety of these vaccines. And we have to have people choose to get the vaccines.”

The Ohio State Wexner Medical Center said it is also working closely with the Ohio Department of Health and DeWine’s office to navigate logistics.

