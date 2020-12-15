Riverside Methodist Hospital receives COVID vaccines, plans slow distribution

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Tuesday marks the second day of hope for healthcare workers who are receiving the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines.

This morning at Riverside Methodist Hospital, healthcare workers received a total of 1,950 doses, but no one was vaccinated today.

Dr. Gastaldo at Ohio Health says this is simply because they are not in any rush.

“We want to do it slowly. Eventually, as we vaccinate people, I’m going to call them and asking them to be vaccination ambassadors. So, they can go out and talk to other associates about their experience that they went through when they received the vaccination,” said Dr. Gastaldo.

He says tomorrow at 8 a.m. about 50 people will be getting the first Pfizer Vaccine.

“Getting people vaccinated is going to be a long process. They may have a headache, pain at the injection site, and this is part of the immunes process. That is your body’s way of reacting to the injection. We do see that more with the second dose compared to the first dose,” said Dr. Gastaldo.

He says he is encouraging people who get the vaccine to stay home if they feel any symptoms.

“We are encouraging people that if they feel like they cannot go to work that they stay home. That’s part of the culture, we want people to feel safe and comfortable, and we want people to choose to be vaccinated,” said Dr. Gastaldo.

He says he is encouraging people to download a new smartphone app called V-Safe which was put out by the C.D.C. He says someone will be checking up on patients and it’s also a way for other vaccine recipients to speak with one another.

